Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

