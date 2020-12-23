Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $572,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $2,964,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get American Well alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.