Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 256.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.