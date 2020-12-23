Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $547,000 Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $278,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

