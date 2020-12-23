Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $507,000 Stock Position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONA stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

