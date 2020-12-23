Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 1320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.18.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

