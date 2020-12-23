Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) recently:

12/22/2020 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2020 – Purple Innovation is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Purple Innovation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRPL opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -229.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,776. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $1,813,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

