Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 991 ($12.95).

10/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,291 ($16.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,208,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,902. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £47.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.20.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSBL) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.31%.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSBL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSBL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.