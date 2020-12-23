Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centamin (CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS: CELTF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Centamin had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2020 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2020 – Centamin is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/2/2020 – Centamin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

11/2/2020 – Centamin was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2020 – Centamin had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Centamin plc has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

