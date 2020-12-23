Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently:

12/22/2020 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/22/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $137.00 to $157.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $162.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $137.00 to $157.00.

12/16/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $165.00.

11/25/2020 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry year to date, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

11/18/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

11/11/2020 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 790,076 shares of company stock worth $102,450,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.