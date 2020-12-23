Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $758.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

