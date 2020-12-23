Webchain Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00656031 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom, ChaoEX and RaisEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

