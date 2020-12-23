WazirX (WRX) One Day Volume Hits $759,188.00

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $759,188.00 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00142505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00705436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00146782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00375938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00106057 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

