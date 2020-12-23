Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

WTS stock opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.