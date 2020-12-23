Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WRE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

