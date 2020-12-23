Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.88. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

