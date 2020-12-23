Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.
NYSE WMT opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,197,085 shares of company stock valued at $909,035,802 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
