Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,197,085 shares of company stock valued at $909,035,802 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 35.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

