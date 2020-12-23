Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $139.25 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

