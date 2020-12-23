Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.60 ($127.76).

ETR:WCH opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €118.40 ($139.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

