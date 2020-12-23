Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00.

VRM opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vroom by 63.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

