Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Trading Down 1.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $35.72. 14,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 6,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.