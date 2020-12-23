Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Up 0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.82. Approximately 513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

