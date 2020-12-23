Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

