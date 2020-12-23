Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.