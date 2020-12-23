Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in News by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in News by 1,359.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in News by 294.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in News by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

