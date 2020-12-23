Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 27,795 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

