Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 45,918 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 399.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Columbia Property Trust worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

