Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $778,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $1,813,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,938 shares of company stock worth $3,479,776. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.65, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

