Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth approximately $46,897,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVNT traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

