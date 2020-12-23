Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Insider Katherine Innes Acquires 850 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

VTY stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). 604,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 810.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 689.40. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

