Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,761 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REKR stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.