Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

