Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

