Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 7,696.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.85. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

