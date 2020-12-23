Virtu Financial LLC Has $69,000 Position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $36,870.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,399 shares of company stock worth $321,607 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

