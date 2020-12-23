Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 34,124 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OPTT opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.