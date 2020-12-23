Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $650.00 million, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 646.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Village Farms International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

