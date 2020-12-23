Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09.

About Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

