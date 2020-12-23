Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

