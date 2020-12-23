Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

VERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

VERI stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $840.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

