Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.38.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.