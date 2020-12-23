Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 1,117,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 534,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

