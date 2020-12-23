VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Up 12.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VACNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VAT Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

