Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

