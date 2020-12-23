VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $69.38. Approximately 143,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 135,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

