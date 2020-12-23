VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Down 0.5%

VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.35 and last traded at $34.74. 2,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFEQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

