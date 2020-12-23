Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,435,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,584,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after buying an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $54,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. BidaskClub cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

