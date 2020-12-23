Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $167,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $27,830,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $532.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $488.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.15. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $539.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,653 shares of company stock worth $5,278,900 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

