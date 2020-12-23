Van ECK Associates Corp Has $229,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

