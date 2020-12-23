Van ECK Associates Corp Has $124,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Northwest Natural from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

